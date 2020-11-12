x
Burglars break into more than 40 cars in Meriden in one night

Two male suspects were seen in the act Friday morning on Charles Street before fleeing the scene in a Light Blue SUV.
MERIDEN, Conn — Police are asking the public to share security camera footage as the continue to investigate a string of car break-ins. 

Meriden Police said overnight Thursday, over 40 vehicles were broken into in the city.

"The offenders concentrated their efforts to locations that had large amounts of vehicles and appears to be similar to the events that occurred in the Town of Newington on December 8," officials said in a release.

According to police, many of the vehicles had windows smashed out and property stolen from them.

Meriden PD said they deployed resources to proactively conduct extra checks of the larger complexes and businesses following the events in Newington.

With the extra checks, officers observed two male suspects in the act Friday morning on Charles Street.

The pair fled the scene in a Light Blue SUV towards 691 onto I-91 North, leading police on a chase.

Officials said due to the excessive speed and risk to the community, officers were forced to disengage.

"We ask that you please continue to lock your vehicles and cease from keeping any valuables within the vehicle," Meriden PD continued. "These crimes can be limited if everyone does their part to minimize the rewards these individuals are seeking."

The department says they are committed to the safety of the community and the apprehension of these individuals. However, that is not possible without the assistance of the community. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6345.