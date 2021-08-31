Gov. Lamont stated that it was time society broke down the stigma related to addiction, and that it could impact anyone from any neighborhood.

HARTFORD, Conn. — In an effort to raise awareness and reduce stigma, Gov. Ned Lamont has declared August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day in Connecticut.

Lamont said that it was time that society broke down the stigma related to opioid addiction, and acknowledge that addiction is an illness that could impact anyone from any neighborhood, any socio-economic background, and any age.

“Addiction is not a moral failing, but rather a true public health emergency," said Lamont. "We have an incredible network of providers in Connecticut that have treatment options and resources available to anyone who needs it, whether you have a loved one who is facing this illness or if you are looking for help for yourself. The more we talk about this issue out loud, the more we can reduce the stigma surrounding it and let people know that treatment is available and those facing this illness should not lose hope.”

The battle over opioid addiction continues across the country and in Connecticut, as well as the legal battle with Purdue Pharma, the company that created OxyCotin.

Purdue, based in Connecticut, is on a quest to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of OxyCotin and its other prescription opioid painkillers.

One victim, Stephanie Lubinski, said described how her husband Troy, a former Minneapolis firefighter, dealt with years of addiction before killing himself in 2020. She said it began when he was prescribed OxyContin for a back injury. "That was the beginning of the end for Troy," she wrote.

"I am just a small fish in this ocean of devastation the Sackler family has caused with their greed," she wrote. "They increased their opulent wealth, beyond anything that a blue-collar worker like myself would ever imagine. Yet, my family paid the ultimate price for them to get that wealth."

“The opioid epidemic has an impact on everyone in our society,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said in announcing Overdose Awareness Day. “It is a critical issue that we are facing in Connecticut and throughout the country. The State of Connecticut continues its dedication to finding new ways to combat opioid addiction. Today, and every day, we will be diligent in providing our citizens the necessary resources and support so we can fight the stigma of addiction and end this crisis.”

A flag commemorating the day of awareness will be flown on the top of the State Capitol building throughout the day.

For resources that provide information on opioid use disorder, visit Live Loud or call 1-800-563-4086 any time day or nice.

