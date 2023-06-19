Overnight fire in Bloomfield building under investigation

The fire was knocked down quickly, and the cause is being investigated.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Fire officials are investigating what could have caused an overnight fire at a commercial building in Bloomfield.

A passerby called 911 around 2:48 a.m. to report a structure fire on West Newberry Rd.

When firefighters got to the scene, the east side of the building and the front were on fire.

The fire was knocked down quickly, as there wasn't much fire, officials said.

Fire officials are trying to figure out what the building was used for and are trying to track down the owner. There "appears to be some sort of business going on inside,” according to Roger Nelson, the Bloomfield Fire Marshal.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

