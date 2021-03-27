Overnight fire tears through Middletown home, garage

Officials say the fire started in the garage and then spread to the house

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown house and garage are destroyed following a two-alarm fire early this morning.

At 2:50 am, the Middletown fire department received a call reporting a structure fire.

Acting shift commander Brian France of the Middletown Fire Department says that no one was injured during the fire. One person was home but was outside when the fire department arrived on the scene.

According to France the fire started in the garage and spread to the house. He called for a 2nd alarm fire, allowing for additional mutual aid on the scene to help douse the flames.

Connecticut State Police and the fire marshal are on scene investigating. France says at this time it's unknown what may have sparked the fire.

