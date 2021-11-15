Fire severely damages East Hartford apartment

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Fire severely damaged an apartment in East Hartford early Monday.
Emergency crews were called to 87 Woodlawn Circle in Mayberry Village for a fire in one apartment of a four unit building around midnight.
No one was injured in the fire.
When crews arrived they were confronted with heavy fire from one unit. Officials said a mother and child lived there but made it out safely. Seven others lived in the building. All were evacuated.
The cause still under investigation.
