Fire severely damages East Hartford apartment

No injuries were reported

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Fire severely damaged an apartment in East Hartford early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to 87 Woodlawn Circle in Mayberry Village for a fire in one apartment of a four unit building around midnight.

No one was injured in the fire.

When crews arrived they were confronted with heavy fire from one unit. Officials said a mother and child lived there but made it out safely. Seven others lived in the building. All were evacuated.

The cause still under investigation.

Units operating at a third alarm fire on Woodlawn Circle. Arriving units were confronted with heavy fire from one unit of a four unit apartment. Several rescues made from adjoining units. Photo credit to Pat Dooley @SquadFirePhotos pic.twitter.com/SXSSiFjsVc — East Hartford Fire Department (@EastHartfordFD) November 15, 2021

