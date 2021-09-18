Overnight fire destroys Seymour home

Firefighters were on scene for 3-and-a-half hours; there were no injuries reported.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — An overnight fire ripped through a home in Seymour, destroying the residence despite efforts by firefighters from Seymour, Ansonia, and other towns.

Fire officials say that at approximately 1:45 am Saturday morning, the Seymour Fire Department was dispatched to the area of the Ansonia town line on Colony Road for a possible brush fire. Simultaneously, the Ansonia Fire Department was being dispatched for the same thing.

Dispatch quickly advised those units that multiple calls were now reporting a structure fire at 127 Colony Road in Seymour. Upon the arrival of fire units, heavy fire was seen throughout the structure, which is located on an interior lot.

With the heavy amount of fire, a defensive operation was with crews working to extinguish the fire from only the exterior. Fire officials say that fluctuating water pressures cause them to request tankers to the scene but then cancelled once water pressure returned. The fire was put under control within an hour, although Seymour units were on the scene for about 3 and 1/2 hours.

The Oxford Fire Department, Great Hill Hose Company, Beacon Hose Co. No.1, Quaker Farms Fire Company, and other units assisted.