1 seriously injured in overnight motorcycle crash at Cumberland Farms: Southington police

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A part of Queen Street in Southington is closed off as police investigate an overnight crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

A crash involving a motorcycle happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in front of the Cumberland Farms on 909 Queen Street, according to police.

Queen Street is closed from West Queen Street to the intersection of River Street until further notice.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling north on Queen Street and had tried to turn left into Cumberland Farms when an SUV traveling south collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old Plainville man, was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

The SUV driver did not appear to be injured and declined medical attention, according to police.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Southington police at 860-621-0101.

