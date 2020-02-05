Overturned garbage truck spills about 80 tons of garbage on Route 8 Seymour

A man was arrested in for the crash after police discovered multiple 'serious' violations to the truck.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — State Police responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a rollover tanker on Route 8 South shortly after 12 noon Saturday.

Police were told by driver Jose Vasquez, the garbage truck was carrying over 80 tons of garbage and he may have been driving the truck that was "over-weight." The truck was trying to turn left but could not and rolled over instead. The highway was blocked for about five hours as crews worked to clear the road.

DEEP also responded because the collision caused a minor fuel leak, officials said in a release.

Officers said that a full commercial motor vehicle inspection occurred and they found that the truck had several serious violations.

Vasquez originally had the truck inspected in February. In that inspection, he was cited for several violations. Police said they found that after Saturday's post-inspection, Edwin did not make the necessary changes since February.