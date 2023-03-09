3 taken to hospital after overturned tanker catches fire on I-84 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — An overturned tanker caught fire on Interstate 84 East near Exit 60 in Manchester on Sunday night.
Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.
Fire crews are working to put out the large fire on the rolled-over tanker.
The highway has been shut down starting on Exit 59.
Alternate routes are advised to those planning to head in that direction.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.