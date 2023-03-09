x
3 taken to hospital after overturned tanker catches fire on I-84 in Manchester

The highway has been shut down starting on Exit 59 and alternate route are advised.

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — An overturned tanker caught fire on Interstate 84 East near Exit 60 in Manchester on Sunday night. 

Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.  

Fire crews are working to put out the large fire on the rolled-over tanker. 

The highway has been shut down starting on Exit 59. 

Alternate routes are advised to those planning to head in that direction. 

