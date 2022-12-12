Connecticut family remembers son after Pan Am Flight 103 suspect faces U.S. judge

CT father who lost son says this development brings both pain and justice

OLD LYME, Conn. — A Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 appeared in federal court in Washington on Monday. Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi was extradited to the U.S., and he faces charged of international terrorism.

Pan Am flight 103 was traveling from London to New York when the attack happened. 259 people were on board, and they were all killed. Eight of those people were from Connecticut.

"Finally to have a little more justice, after this terrible, terrible event," said John Cory, who lost his son, Scott Cory on Pan Am Flight 103 34 years ago.

Scott was from Old Lyme, but in 1988, he was a student at Syracuse University. He was studying abroad in London. On that December day, they were returning home from that semester away.

“We got a card from him while he was over there and he said that it was the best experience of his life," John Cory said.

Scott and 34 other SU students were on the flight when it was struck by a bomb. Each year, the university honors the students through scholarships and a week of remembrance.

John said the recent developments in the case with Mas'ud bring both pain and justice.

"He was doing really well. And to have his life taken just when he was about to start you know, the rest of his life," John said.

The seven other people from CT that were on the Pan Am flight have also been remembered and honored in different ways over the last three decades.

Their names are Shannon Davis, of Shelton. Turhan Ergin of West Hartford, Patricia Coyle of Wallingford, Thomas Schultz of Ridgefield, Amy Shapiro of Stamford, Andrew Teran of New Haven, and Elizabeth Marek, who graudated from Brookfield High School.

In the last three decades, two other men have been charged in connection to the bombing. One of them has since died, and the other was acquitted. But this is the first time someone will face prosecution on American soil.

"It's also a good example of why you keep at it. Sometimes in our line of business, it feels like you’re banging your head against the wall and, not getting anywhere. But sometimes you get somewhere," said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.

The FBI and police have been informing the families on an annual basis or whenever there's a development on the case. John Cory said he got his last update from them in October.

"They assured us that they were continuing to work this case and I'm very happy that something has come of it now," John Cory said.

Cory has opened up a scholarship fund at Lyme-Old Lyme High School in his son's honor. Each year, they reward a $2,000 scholarship to a local student. There is a memorial for his son in the back of the high school.

