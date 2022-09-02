Connecticut's top prosecutor to retire after questions raised about hiring practice

By retiring, Colangelo, who denied any wrongdoing, will not face termination hearings amid an ethics investigation.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's top prosecutor is retiring from state service amid a political scandal after questions were raised about his hiring of a budget official's daughter while pressing the official for pay raises.

Chief State's Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr.'s resignation will go into effect March 31. He made the announcement in a letter during a session by the Criminal Justice Commission on Wednesday.

"I will recuse myself from prosecuting any criminal matters on behalf of the state," Colangelo said in his letter to the Criminal Justice Commission on Wednesday. "The cases I have been personally investigating or prosecuting will be transferred to others and my sole remaining participation in them will be to share with the individuals to whom they are transferred their status and history, together with my legal theories and strategies for those matters."

“As Chairman of this Commission, I want to thank Chief State’s Attorney Colangelo for his service to the state for almost three decades,” Justice Andrew McDonald said in a statement. “Those of us who have served with him on this Commission have often heard him say to candidates who want to be appointed young prosecutors that as they approach such an important position, the only thing he expects them to do is the right thing. I want to thank Mr. Colangelo for doing the right thing today under very difficult circumstances.”

John Russotto, the current Deputy Chief State’s Attorney, has been named the interim state prosecutor, and will fulfill those duties start April 1 until the Commission has appointed a successor.

An independent investigation ordered by Gov. Ned Lamont raised questions about Colangelo's hiring of a budget official’s daughter while pressing the official for pay raises for high-ranking staffers in his office.

Colangelo has denied any wrongdoing. Lamont said last week that he would fire Colangelo if it were up to him.

In his State of the State address midday Wednesday, Lamont seemed to allude to the investigation.

“At the end of the day, what matters most in all of this is trust – trust in your law enforcement, trust in the courts and trust in your government," said Lamont. "I will hold anyone accountable who breaches that trust, starting in my administration. I have zero tolerance for any ethical malfeasance. We hold ourselves to the highest standards. If you see something, say something, and if you don’t get the response you deserve, give me a call."

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

