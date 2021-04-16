Panel votes to invest $2 million to shore up CSP firing range

Friday's vote comes after years of unsuccessful attempts to relocate the facility to another community, most recently Griswold.

SIMSBURY, Conn. — The State Bond Commission has approved $2 million to shore up the flood-prone Connecticut State Police firing range in Simsbury.

Friday's vote comes after years of unsuccessful attempts to relocate the facility to another community, most recently Griswold.

Gov. Ned Lamont's budget director said the money is needed to make some immediate improvements to address water issues.

Melissa McCaw said while the administration believes the facility can meet the needs of both state and local police for now, she didn't rule out eventually finding a new location.

Lamont promised during the 2018 to scrap plans for a range in Griswold.

