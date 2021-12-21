Panel to begin review of civil preparedness, emergency laws

The panel’s co-chairperson Rep. Michael D’Agostino says some of the state's old laws should be updated for the current era.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A special commission plans to review Connecticut’s laws that govern public health and civil preparedness emergencies and recommend changes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five-member group created by the state’s Legislature met Tuesday for the first time and includes a lawmaker, legislative attorneys and staff among others.

The panel’s co-chairperson Rep. Michael D’Agostino says some of the state's old laws should be updated for the current era.

While there was bipartisan agreement in the early days of the pandemic that Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont needed extraordinary emergency powers, there's been recent pushback by lawmakers against them.

