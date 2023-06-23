EMTs and paramedics at Hunter's Ambulance prepare for work stoppage

The union, IAEP Local 294 said contract talks with Hartford Healthcare have stalled.

MERIDEN, Conn. — First responders with Hunter’s Ambulance are on the verge of a work stoppage.

Union members at the Meriden-based ambulance service negotiations have been going on for more than a year and half and with no agreement reached yet, the union says it is now getting ready to take the next step.

"Morale is low. I don’t think I’ve ever seen it this low. And quite frankly the employees are angry," said Peter Zera, an EMT at Hunter's Ambulance and national representative for the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics.

He said the union's concerns are not being addressed.

"Our members did work through covid, they were healthcare heroes not long ago and now it feels like they’ve forgotten about that," Zera said.

The workers say they are stretched thin and a growing coverage area and mandatory overtime is only adding to their problem.

"They’re expanding their service area to include Southington which will likely see an addition of six-thousand calls a year," Zera said.

Hunter’s Ambulance is owned by Hartford Healthcare as of two years ago.

"It definitely hurts the morale knowing that you may have to be working beyond what you are committing to the employer," said Eric Heidtman, a paramedic and president of IAEP Local 294.

The union issued a vote of no confidence in management last month citing safety concerns.

"Radio, communication, while they have improved in some regards they have not improved to the point that we feel safe," Zera said.

Hartford Healthcare said its invested more than three million dollars into improvements at Hunter’s. Including replacing the radio communication system.

The company said t’s latest proposal to the union “provides above-market wages and the most employee-friendly scheduling policies among Connecticut's commercial EMC providers.”

President Gary Havican said in part in a statement, “We do not understand why the union is talking about a work stoppage instead of focusing on reaching an agreement.”

"Neither side wants a work stoppage, we want to be there for the community, we like what we do," Zera said.

There is no date set for when a work stoppage would occur. If it were to move forward it’s not clear who would take over coverage for the areas Hunter’s Ambulance covers.

