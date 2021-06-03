Local haunts in CT: One local ghost tour shows FOX61 all things spooky

Connecticut is no stranger to stories of the paranormal and supernatural. FOX61's Rachel Piscitelli takes a look at two shoreline haunts.

GROTON, Conn. — In Connecticut, history runs deep alongside spooky stories and unexplained happenings.

To understand those unexplained events, FOX61 turned to Courtney McInvale, an author of several haunted history books and owner of Seaside Haunted History Ghost tours in Mystic.

“The paranormal has so many depths to it so some people when they think of the paranormal, they think of UFOs or these cryptic half-human half-animal creatures," said McInvale. "My focus is, and has always been, with history and thus the spirits of people like us who walked this earth."

In Mystic the Captain Daniel Packer Inne was built in the 1700s and restored to what it is today, a restaurant and pub.

But, it was home to Captain Daniel Packer where he would host everyone from the patriots of the revolutionary army to traveling circuses.

It’s believed Packer is the center of some incidents around the building like throwing glass out of nowhere, the sound of bootstraps, and even sightings.

However, he’s not the only one.

“He’s outshined in the paranormal by his niece, a little girl named Ada who died here when she was just seven years old of scarlet fever," explained McInvale. "And she sort of has become the ghost of note here."

Just up the road is Fort Griswold, a revolutionary war battlefield in Groton. Two hundred men met their untimely demise and it too is believed to have spirits around.

“My understanding is that we have two different types of hauntings if what we consider to be an active haunt is that a spirit is aware that they’re gone and that it’s a different time and they linger behind," McInvale explained. "It’s usually because they have some sort of story that they need to communicate or it’s a place of significance to them that they’re going to continue to return to it almost as if checking in as our loved ones might check in on us."

It’s here that we stepped into a paranormal investigation with Courtney and her husband Martin. To see more of that watch the video above.

