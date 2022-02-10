x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Ledyard High School student's parent threatened to kill assistant principal: Police

Geal Roderick allegedly made his threat while in the front lobby of the school.
Ledyard Police

LEDYARD, Conn. — A parent of a Ledyard High School student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to kill one of the school’s assistant principals, police said Thursday.

Geal Roderick, 46, of Mystic, was taken into custody Wednesday after reportedly telling a school administrator that he was “going to kill one of the school’s assistant principals,” according to police.

“When told that what he said was a threat, Roderick responded by saying it was not a threat but a promise,” police said in a statement.

RELATED: Racial taunts were hurled at high school players by adults: Colchester superintendent

It was not clear what led to the reported threat.

Police said Roderick made the threat while in the front lobby of the school. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with breach of peace.

The 46-year-old man was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court in March.

RELATED: Glastonbury BOE reaffirms decision to abandon Tomahawk mascot after violent fight derails meeting

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

A look at the rise of 'man-gagement' rings