Ledyard High School student's parent threatened to kill assistant principal: Police

Geal Roderick allegedly made his threat while in the front lobby of the school.

LEDYARD, Conn. — A parent of a Ledyard High School student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to kill one of the school’s assistant principals, police said Thursday.

Geal Roderick, 46, of Mystic, was taken into custody Wednesday after reportedly telling a school administrator that he was “going to kill one of the school’s assistant principals,” according to police.

“When told that what he said was a threat, Roderick responded by saying it was not a threat but a promise,” police said in a statement.

It was not clear what led to the reported threat.

Police said Roderick made the threat while in the front lobby of the school. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with breach of peace.

The 46-year-old man was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court in March.

