Parents of Waterbury teen granted visas to see their son in the hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. — The parents of Bryan Calle arrived in Connecticut Sunday morning.

Calle was the victim of a hit-and-run while riding his scooter in Waterbury two weeks ago and has remained in a coma at CT Children's Medical Center in Hartford.

Calle had gotten off of work from a local restaurant that night. His family said he also worked in construction.

The family along with their attorney spoke out in a news conference Monday morning.

"This has sent shockwaves through the community," said Ioannis Kaloides, attorney of Calle's family.

Calle's condition remained poor as he recovers from numerous serious injuries.

The positive news, Calle's parents were granted visas for a six-month stay, but there were challenges along the way.

"When this happened and they were in Ecuador, their initial attempts to come to the United States were denied. In fact, doors were slammed in their face," added Kaloides.

Kaloides also stated Senator Chris Murphy's office intervened and helped speed up the process.

Since their arrival Sunday morning, Calle's parents have focused on praying for a miracle.

"He is a young man who came to this country to literally pursue the American dream," added Kaloides.

The driver, John Egan, 58, of Waterbury was the now-former chairman of Waterbury's Zoning Commission. He eventually turned himself in and faced several charges.

The arrest warrant stated Egan visited multiple bars prior to the incident and consumed at least 16 drinks.

"It’s sad because probably at the moment they didn’t think about dangerous the alcohol can be," said Martha Ortiz, cousin of Calle.

Calle's parents called themselves people of faith and is not holding any anger towards Egan but wish he had stopped and called for help.

"He don’t have any like … bad feelings of him. He’s going to forgive him. He’s going to pray and forgive him," added Ortiz.

Attorney Kaloides said claims can be pursued for reckless service of alcohol, but it is not their priority at the moment, but rather shift their attention on Calle's recovery.

The family will be meeting with the team of doctors on Monday with hopes of having an update on Calle's condition. They thanked the community for their support and all the donations that have poured in through their GoFundMe page which has exceeded their goal.

