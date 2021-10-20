Is your family trick or treating this year? Parents weigh in

While the door-to-door candy hunt will continue this year on Halloween, some cities are putting on small holiday events with COVID-19 safety in mind.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Halloween is drawing near, but with the ongoing pandemic, parents have some tough decisions to make.

FOX61 asked families: are you planning to go trick-or-treating this year? Parents we spoke with are weighing tradition with safety.

Chris Collins from Hartford said his children’s safety is a top priority.

“I want them to have fun, but just I want them to be safe as well. With everything going on, it’s just the kids safety,” Collins said.

Collins said he likely won’t be taking his kids out trick-or-treating and will spend the holiday at home instead because of COVID-19.

Over in Canton, parents feel different.

“Yes, absolutely we’re going to go trick or treating this year,” Ryan Flaherty told FOX61. “It’s outside for the most part so if there’s a holiday we can really celebrate and not really get worried about, it’s Halloween.”

Christine Neski from Avon and her family are also planning to go trick or treating this year.

“We feel that it’s safe. We’re vaccinated, the people that we’re going to be going out trick-or-treating with are also vaccinated,” she said.

Canton-based children’s education company, Little Green Tambourine, is hosting a spooky gingerbread house decorating class at the Shops at Farmington Valley to help families enjoy the holiday in a safe way.

"We wore masks, everybody hand washed so if you don’t feel safe trick or treating this year, this was a great alternative to come in," Shannan Ullman said.

The next class is Saturday, October 23.

The Shops at Farmington Valley also has more Halloween Happenings this season. You can find a list of events on their website.

If you’re still planning on heading door to door, Connecticut Children’s Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrician Robert Keder said there are some steps you can take to stay safe.

“If you are trick or treating outside in close proximity with other kids that you aren’t normally bubbled with, I would still definitely wear a mask,” Dr. Keder said.

Dr. Keder also said remember to social distance and wash hands after touching candy bowls.

Most families FOX61 spoke with plan to go trick-or-treating this year. Dr. Keder said, ultimately, listen to your gut when making the decision about what your family feels comfortable doing.

