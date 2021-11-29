Parkland HS shooting victim to be posthumously inducted into UConn fraternity

He had hoped to attend the University of Connecticut and would have been a freshman there this fall.

STORRS, Connecticut — A victim of the Parkland School Shooting, who dreamed of attending the University of Connecticut, will be posthumously inducted into the fraternity his father belonged to while attending school there.

Alex Schachter died in the 2018 shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida. He had hoped to attend the University of Connecticut and would have been a freshman there this fall.

On Monday, the UConn Chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi, will posthumously initiate Alex into AEPI to keep his memory alive and in recognition of the work being carried out by the charity formed in his name, Safe Schools For Alex. Alex's father Max Schachter, will attend.

Alex was posthumously admitted him into UConn a week after he died. He had wanted to play in the UConn Marching Band. The band set up a scholarship in his name and honored him in a half time show.

The nonprofit Safe Schools For Alex provides the most current school safety best practices and resources to students, parents, school districts and law enforcement so that all children can learn in a safe environment.

