Parks across state close after reaching parking lot capacity

As of Noon, eight parks were closed
park-full-rocky-neck- filled

A number of state parks were closed by midday Sunday after reaching capacity for parking. 

  • Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
  • Gardner Lake State Park, Salem
  • Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison
  • Harkness Memorial State Park, Waterford
  • Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
  • Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow, Enfield
  • Sherwood Island State Park, Westport
  • Silver Sands State Park, Milford
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown

During the summer, it's not uncommon for parks to reach parking lot capacity during good weather. 

