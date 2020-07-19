Parks across state close after reaching parking lot capacity

A number of state parks were closed by midday Sunday after reaching capacity for parking.
- Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
- Gardner Lake State Park, Salem
- Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison
- Harkness Memorial State Park, Waterford
- Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
- Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow, Enfield
- Sherwood Island State Park, Westport
- Silver Sands State Park, Milford
- Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown
During the summer, it's not uncommon for parks to reach parking lot capacity during good weather.