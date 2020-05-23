Parkville Market in Hartford opens for Takeout and outdoor dining

The market will offer food from six different vendors including, Bombay Express, Mofongo, and Gula Grill.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Connecticut's first-of-its-kind food hall, Parkville Market, opened Friday to takeout and outdoor dining.

The $4.4 million project at 1400 Park Street was the brainchild of local developer and Hartford native Carlos Mouta.

“When we designed Parkville Market, each food stall had an interior and exterior order window,” said Mouta, Director of Operations at Parkville Market. “Little did we know that this planning would meet the needs of our community in the midst of a pandemic.”

Parkville Market Management said they will work diligently to make sure all of the safety measures for the market match up with Connecticut guidelines. There will be limited access to the inside of the market for the public unless to use the restrooms. Management says these restrooms will be well maintained.

“Our team is as committed to the safety of our vendors and customers as we are passionate about the quality of food found at Parkville Market,” shares General Manager Adam Pierce. “We’re excited to give our vendors this opportunity to do business while we await the day that we can safely open our doors for everyone to enjoy the full Market experience.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin was present at the opening of the market expressing his excitement.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Parkville Market to the vibrant, diverse, and growing Parkville neighborhood — and thrilled also to celebrate the small businesses that are opening there,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “Parkville Market is also part of a constellation of investments nearby, along with a new Park Street library branch, affordable housing near Park Terrace, and creative enterprises on Bartholomew Avenue. The Parkville Market project has been a labor of love for the development team, and I want to thank Carlos, Chelsea, and their entire team for their dedication to our community, and for their belief in our city.”

Current offerings at Parkville Market include:

● Bombay Express: Indian and Nepalese specialties

● Chompers: Crunchy Balls of Goodness

● Disco Forno: Neapolitan pizza

● Gula Grill: Traditional Brazilian cuisine

● Mofongo: Fresh Puerto Rican food

● Portly Pig: New England-Style BBQ

Orders can be placed online by clicking here.

Hours of operation for this first weekend are as follows:

● Thursday-Friday: 4PM-8PM

● Saturday: 12-8PM

● Sunday: 12PM-6PM