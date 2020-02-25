Part of Chopsey Hill Road in Bridgeport closed after crash, car fire

Police were able to pull someone from the car

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police say Chopsey Hill Road from Reservoir Avenue to Island Brook is closed due to a serious crash.

Around 4:15 a.m., police were notified of a crash of a car into a tree. A second call reported that the car was smoking, possibly on fire.

When police arrived, they saw people were inside the vehicle and it was on fire. Officers pulled one person from the vehicle as the fire department and medical crews arrived.

The fire department estinguished the fire.

There's no word at this time on the extent of injuries.