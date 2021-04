The road is closed between Whiting Street and Pine Street.

Fire officials are asking drivers to avoid East Main Street between Pine Street and Whiting Street as crews battle a structure fire.

The road is closed in the area.

At this time it's unknown if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.