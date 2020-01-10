x
Parts of Connecticut's new Police Accountability Bill go into effect October 1

The bill has garnered considerable backlash from police unions and officers.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Starting on October 1, parts of the Police Accountability Act will go into effect. 

The bill garnered considerable backlash from police unions, officers, and some legislators. In August, the Connecticut State Police Union filed a suit asking a federal judge to declare parts of the bill unconstitutional. 

Starting Thursday, police officers cannot search a person's car if the car was stopped only for a motor vehicle violation. Officers must have probable cause or receive written or body cam consent. 

Officers will also have a legal obligation to step in if they see another officer using excessive force. 

The bill also enforces stricter penalties if a person falsely reports a crime and the report was racially motivated. 

The rest of the bill will go into effect next year. 

Read the whole bill below: 
