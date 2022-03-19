Passenger dead after a car hit 2 vehicles on the shoulder of the I-84: police

Police arrested the driver for DUI

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — One person is dead after a van struck two vehicles replacing a tire on the right shoulder on the I-84 westbound in Southbury Friday morning.

Officials said a tow truck driver was changing a flat tire for a truck when a van drifted over the white line and hit the back of the tow truck. The van then hit the left side of the truck.

Police said the impact pushed the truck into the tow truck driver. The van came to an uncontrolled stop on the right shoulder.

Officials said Southbury Fire, EMS, and DOT responded. The tow truck driver was taken to the hospital for possible injuries. The passenger in the van sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity has not been released by officials.

The driver of the van was identified as Kyle Stdenis. Stdenis was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was transported to Troop A barracks for processing.

Stdenis was charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive in lane.

State police are investigating the incident. Any witnesses are ask to contact TFC Houle at Troop A at 203-267-2240.

