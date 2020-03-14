Passenger transported to hospital from Bradley Airport after showing 'mild flu-like symptoms' on Spirit Airlines flight

Following evaluation, crews determined the passenger did not require further medical attention. However, the passenger requested to be transported.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting crews responded to a medical call on board a Spirit Airlines flight just before noon Saturday.

According to Bradley International Airport officials, a passenger reportedly showed mild flu-like symptoms.

"In conjunction with established airport protocols and in consultation with DPH officials the passenger was evaluated," Bradley officials said in a statement.

Spirit Airlines officials tell FOX61 the incident was on Spirit flight 162 from Fort Lauderdale to Hartford.

That plane is undergoing enhanced cleaning and disinfectant procedures per CDC and local airport authority guidelines, according to Spirit.

Read their full statement below:

Spirit pilots notified authorities following reports the passenger exhibited cold-like symptoms during the flight. As a precaution, the passenger will be monitored and undergo testing. Public health authorities will handle any future notifications following testing, if necessary. The plane is undergoing enhanced cleaning and disinfectant procedures per CDC and local airport authority guidelines. The safety or our Guests and our Team Members is our top priority. As a reminder, we urge any Guests not to fly if they are feeling ill.

Following evaluation, crews determined the passenger did not require further medical attention.

However, the passenger requested to be transported to an area hospital.

Bradley officials say the flight was cleared by to resume its regular operations.