Passengers at Bradley still dealing with cancellations, delays; things looking up after storm

The number of cancellations on Tuesday is a big drop from Monday, when the airport said about 70 percent of flights were cancelled.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Travelers at Bradley International Airport had to deal with more cancellations and delays Tuesday in the aftermath of Monday’s snowstorm.

A spokesperson for the airport said about 32 percent of flights were cancelled Tuesday, many of those being morning departures.

However, flights were expected to get back to more normal operations throughout the afternoon.

Some travelers having more luck than others with their flights.

“I just looked up on the departures board and found out is was canceled. Oh well, I guess I’m gonna have to reschedule. It’s a little inconvenient but I’ll live through it,” said Armand Stellavotte of Windsor.

“So far, American says the flight’s good. I’m leaving at 1:45 or something like that so we’ll see what happens,” said Walter ANYAN of Park City, Utah.

The number of cancellations on Tuesday is a big drop from Monday, when the airport said about 70 percent of flights were cancelled. However, the airport stayed open.

“The runways were cleared. We have cargo operations that we have to make sure are able to take off and land. Also the airport also receives diverting flights from nearby airports and actually we have the Air National Guard here so that means any time we want to maintain safe airport operations,” said Public Information Officer Alisa Sisic.

Sisic said the airport prepares for storms year-round.

“We certainly got a fair amount of snow like the rest of the state. Clean-up has been going on since the commencement of the snow storm and naturally will continue into the day and possibly into tomorrow,” said Sisic.

Travelers should check with their airline to confirm the status of their flight before heading to the airport.