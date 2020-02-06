Passionate but peaceful protest in Fairfield draws hundreds

They blocked roads and intersections, but didn't cause any damage and there were no confrontations with police who made sure the protesters remained safe.

FAIRFIELD, Conn — The protesting continued Tuesday in Fairfield.

A large group of people gathered in the downtown to raise awareness for social and racial injustice.

Fairfield is of Connecticut’s whitest and most affluent communities. They took to the streets.

“I’m here to act as a protective shield between the black community and police,” said Ava Spartichino of Fairfield.



Breanna Milfort of Fairfield said, “Growing up in a mostly majority white neighborhood, I think it’s very important to bring awareness to black lives matter. Especially those with white privilege so they can use their white privilege for good.“



Hundreds descending on the downtown by 11 a.m.

They were on their knees. They eventually rose up to block the intersection of Post Road and march through the streets of town for hours.

“Yes, black lives do matter and it’s a disgrace whats been going on so that’s why we’re here,” said a protester.



The police followed their movements to keep the protesters safe.

“My husband is black, my dad is black, my son is black and we were raised to love all people. But it’s sad when you have to raise your family be unsure if they walk on the street are they going to be safe. So I’m out here pregnant and all. Because they matter. You matter. I matter. I want the same equality as you.”



The death of George Floyd has sparked protests across the country and Connecticut.

Among the Fairfield protesters was Congressman Jim Himes. FOX61 asked him if anything be done at the federal level?

“The disparities in healthcare, the disparities in wealth and in the way that the justice system treats black vs white Americans. This is 400 years in the making,” said Himes.



For the Kerner family, the protest is personal. They just adopted their black daughter.

“We are here to show support and to spread awareness that there are terrible things going on in the world and we can’t sit home and be silent. Obviously this is a matter that affect our matter personally so we had to come out and use this as a teachable moment for our children.“



The protest started at about 11 a.m. and they kept marching through the streets at 5 p.m.