A patriotic parade in Cheshire, a century in the making

CHESHIRE, Conn. — A celebration for the ages on the streets of Cheshire was organized to honor three World War II veterans, all turning 100 years old.

Ralph Rowland, a Navy Chief Petty Officer, Florence Bryant, an Army Nurse, and Irv Daubert an Army Staff Sergeant, are all celebrating their 100th birthdays in October.

To celebrate their hometown heroes, the town of Cheshire came together for an ceremony and socially distanced parade.

The event to honor the veterans was put on by the Hometown Foundation and “Because of the Brave”, which is a non-profit group that recognizes veterans.

“Because of the Brave” was started by Cheshire High senior Hayley Falk who helped plan the parade.

Three veterans - All turning 100 years old honored in #Cheshire 🇺🇸 The community comes out to celebrate! @FOX61News @Bozzuto pic.twitter.com/Rruvhav4dR — Jimmy Altman (@JimmyAltman) October 9, 2020

“We knew we had to do something for their 100th birthdays,” Falk said. “I’m just so thankful they are able to be here.”

After city leaders made remarks from a stage at Bartlem Park, the parade began with Rowland, Bryant, and Daubert all part of the procession, driven in old-style military jeeps.

Rowland said, “it’s very special and it’s something I’m grateful for.” Daubert added, “these are all neighbors and all friends.”

Bryant the Army nurse, who turns 100 next week said, “this is amazing, I never expected anything like this.”