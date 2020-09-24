Patriots owner Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge

Florida prosecutors announced Thursday that they are dropping a misdemeanor charge against Kraft after a court blocked their use of video

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will not face trial on charges he paid for massage parlor sex.

Florida prosecutors announced Thursday that they are dropping a misdemeanor charge against Kraft after a court blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for sex at the Orchids of Asia spa in early 2019.