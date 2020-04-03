Pattis & Smith may pursue legal malpractice lawsuit on behalf of Fotis Dulos

“Potential suits that he may have and other potential claims. Malicious prosecution, wrongful death and potentially malpractice,” said Attorney Kevin Smith.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The criminal case against Fotis Dulos is on its last legs. In light of his death, the state has chosen not to pursue the charges he faced for the alleged murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer. But FOX61 has learned his defense team may still pursue non-criminal lawsuits.

A legal malpractice lawsuit would center around Fotis’ cell phone. The phone that he handed over to New Canaan Police the first time he met with them.

“The conduct of his lawyer in giving a phone up, asking for it back and the police not returning it tells us everything we needed to know,” said Pattis, who believes Fotis Dulos was the victim of a law enforcement conspiracy.



According to the warrant, as Dulos was emptying his pockets in front of New Canaan Police he was muttering, “where is my phone.” Dulos' attorney at the time was Jacob Pyetranker. He was in possession of Fotis’ cell phone and handed it back to Fotis in front of New Canaan Police.

“That's not the best practice,” remarked Attorney Jim Bergenn of Shipman & Goodwin.



A detective asked to see the phone. The warrant says, “Dulos handed over the phone with no apparent hesitation.” It continues, “Pyetranker asserted that police had no grounds to seize the cellphone because they had no warrant.” But they both eventually walked out of the police department and the police kept the phone.

“Ultimately the phone should have been retained and mirrored. It could not have been destroyed or the lawyer would get in a heap of trouble, you are not supposed to destroy evidence,” said Bergenn.



Police claim they put the phone on airplane mode to disconnect it from the network and obtained a search warrant about six hours later. That’s when they confiscated a second cell phone of Dulos. That cell phone was used to trace Fotis to the Albany Avenue area of Hartford, where according to the warrant, Dulos was seen dumping bags of bloody items in storm drains. Pattis claims he has evidence the bags were first dropped at Dulos’ back door by a third party. He planned to call a witness at trial.

“Saw a third party known to the participants in this trial standing in a pile of Debris in his yard and he panicked and disposed of that debris,” said Pattis.



FOX61 asked Attorney Bergenn what he thinks the chances are of Pattis winning an appeal to get the state to take the murder case to trial.

He said, "as close to zero as possible."