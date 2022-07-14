First 'pay as you can' restaurant opens in Hartford

Gather55 offering low-cost or no-cost meals to community

HARTFORD, Conn. — A first of its kind “pay what you can” restaurant opened on Thursday morning in Hartford. It's called Gather55, located on Bartholomew Ave at the Hands On Hartford building.

"I come here, talk to people, meet new people, and have a good meal at the same time," said Jeffrey Pettiford of Hartford.

Anyone can now come to the restaurant, eat, and pay what they can. No questions asked.

"This is basically a community café. Our goal here is to bring folks together from all walks of life to break bread," said Kate Shafer, Director of Partnerships and Support for Hands On Hartford.

The newly branded café, located in what once was Spaghetti Warehouse, is a combination between two Hands On Hartford programs, The Café at Fifty-Five, which closed during the pandemic, and the Community Meals Day Program. That program has operated for decades as a 'traditional' soup kitchen.

“It’s really our effort to make sure that everybody in our community gets to enjoy the same level of service. The same great experience. Excellent, healthy, nutritious food," Shafer said.

They will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday, and eventually they will be offering dinner in the fall. World-renowned chef, Tyler Anderson, will be cooking that meal once they expand on the hours. They will also have monthly guest chefs who will be rotating each month.

"We have two types of menus here," said Molly Reynolds, the Shared Kitchen and Café Manager at Gather55. "We have our pay what you can menu, it has suggested prices. There's two options for breakfast and for lunch. And folks are invited to pay the suggested price. If they can't, if they want to make a donation, they can do that. And if they are not able to pay for a meal today, that's totally fine, we welcome them."

They also have another, set price menu.

"I think it offers people a form of dignity in coming here and being welcome. It’s a form of hospitality that quite frankly, many people aren’t used to," Reynolds said.

And it's something some say they desperately need right now.

"I'm a veteran too, so, I’m going through some problems but I'll get through it, Pettiford said.

But a good meal to kick all of that off, helps.

"It makes your day go a lot better too when you’ve got something in your stomach," Pettiford said.

And for those who are able to spend the money on a meal, those at Gather55 need the financial support. It's run by a nonprofit company, and they can't do it alone. They've already gotten financial support from neighbors, businesses, and small family foundations.

The suggested prices the meals range from $2 for breakfast to $9 for lunch. They offer things like fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil scrambled eggs to creamy potato tortellini with sun dried tomatoes and chicken.

The website for Gather55 hasn't been launched yet, but to contact those involved, click here.

