PD: Dog attacking woman shot by Enfield officer

The incident happened on Spring Street Tuesday afternoon. Police say the dog first attacked the victim's foot before trying to bite their neck area.

ENFIELD, Conn. — A woman is recovering from her injuries after being attacked by a large dog Tuesday evening.

Police say an officer arrived on Spring Street to see a large pit bull was attacking a woman nearby. The dog was attacking the woman's foot, biting it, causing "severe lacerations/tissue damage."

The owners of the dog were able to stop the dog from biting the woman's foot by pouring hot water on it. Police say the dog then bit her neck area and began to pull her back into the front yard from the sidewalk.

The officer killed the dog and the woman was treated by EMS at the scene.

"The Enfield Police Department wishes to stress that action such as this is taken only under extraordinary circumstances. This outcome, while unfortunate, appears to have been unavoidable, in an effort to protect the female victim from any further harm or additional injury," said Enfield Police in a written statement.