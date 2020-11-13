PD: Fairfield Animal Control kills dog they thought was a coyote

The animal which was believed to be a coyote was found in the area of Lawrence Road on November 11. The dog was said to be suffering from exposure and was put down.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Police are reviewing the internal procedures of the Animal Control Office after a small dog believed to be a young coyote was euthanized.

On November 11, Officers at the Fairfield Police Department were called to the area of Lawrence Road to help Animal Control Officers.

The animal was found a night during "adverse" weather conditions and was identified by multiple people including two Fairfield Animal Control Officers, as a young coyote.

Officers called state resources who told the ACOs there were no rehabilitation facilities that can give aid to the animal. Police said the animal was in a "state of severe distress" and suffering from exposure to the elements. The animal was taken to the local animal shelter and euthanized.

It was later determined the animal was not a young coyote but a 13-year-old small dog and weighed about 15lbs. The Fairfield Police Department met with the family of the dog and gave its sincere and deepest condolences as wells as an apology for the family's loss.

Police held a press conference Friday evening stressing it was an accident and there was no malicious intent. They apologized again. The dog was said not to have a dog collar when it was found. Police encourage those who have lost a dog to please call them so they are informed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau. A part-time officer from the Animal Control has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.