PD on scene: Mayflower St. Bridge is blocked off and I-84 east is backed up in West Hartford

An incident on I-84 east in West Hartford has State Police on scene investigating.
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — An incident on I-84 eastbound by exit 41 has traffic delayed for miles. Mayflower St. Bridge in West Hartford is also closed at this time. 

The on ramp at South Main Street is blocked off as well.

The Connecticut State Police are on scene . 

 This is a developing story. 

