PD: Truck drives into Stamford Harbor after driver doing 'donuts' in nearby parking lot

The driver of the truck was able to get out of the car but not the passenger. The Stamford Fire Department was able to help remove the passenger.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Police say two people were removed from a truck after it crashed into Stamford Harbor Monday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at Cummings Park on Shippan Avenue. Police say the woman driving was doing "donuts" in the nearby parking lot of the public beach, got disoriented due to the snow, and drove into the harbor.

The woman was able to get out of the truck and stood on the partially submerged car about 40 feet from shore. The woman was shouting that a man was trapped inside of the car. The Fire Department says due to the winds, snow, and tide, the car continued to move and fill with water.

An aerial ladder was deployed and three firefighters wearing cold water rescue suits enter the water, swimming out to the car. The woman was helped into the tower ladder. A firefighter held the man's arm and was able to pull him through a small window after the truck was completely submerged. He was put into the town ladder and both people were brought to shore.

The man was taken to Stamford Hospital for further treatment. Firefighters stayed at the scene and helped secure and remove the truck. Stamford Police are investigating the incident. No fire personnel was injured in the incident.