80 years later | Pearl Harbor attack remembered in Connecticut

More than 2,000 people were killed during the attack, including 18 service members from Connecticut.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — On the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, a special wreath-laying ceremony was held in New Haven to honor the 18 services members from Connecticut who were among those killed that day.

“In the words of President (John F.) Kennedy, ‘a nation reveals itself not only by the men and women it produces but also by the men and women it honors. The men and women it remembers,’” said Maj. Gen. Francis Evon of the Connecticut National Guard said.

The ceremony was held at Pearl Harbor Memorial Park, which is at the base of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge. The bridge was lit up in honor of the anniversary and the governor ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff.

“Our strength that day and our strength when confronted is not the arsenal of democracy and not just our military might, but the power of our ideals, our values and what we stand for,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

More than 2,400 people lost their lives on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. It was the event that led the United States to enter World War II.

