“This brings law enforcement closer to the community,” Charland said, then added, “we’re going to keep this going as long as we can.”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — SPRINGFIELD, MASS – Bob Charland is a Hampden County deputy better known as “Bob the Bike Guy”. Charland’s four-year-old program called “Pedal Thru Youth” has become nationally known and, of late, they have branched out to provide refurbished bikes to the homeless.

Charland has delivered bikes to homeless people all over Western Massachusetts and now, for the first time, he is delivering 100 bikes for the homeless population in Hartford. “Mobility is the key to anything, it’s going to help them in a huge way,” said Charland.

The Pedal Thru Youth Program got the attention of Hartford Police Officer Jim Barrett, who is a homeless outreach officer in the Capital City. Barrett and Charland have worked together on other homeless initiatives but never with bicycles before. Barrett said, “Bob’s team is coming to Hartford to help my homeless population get back on their feet.”

Pedal to the people, bike program for the homeless heading to Hartford 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Charland’s program, which occupies much of a warehouse in the center of Springfield has donated more than 1,600 bikes to the homeless, to veterans’ groups, and to kids in need over the past three years. Charland said he will be delivering the bikes with the help of a police convoy to Hartford on May 27th. “This brings law enforcement closer to the community,” Charland said, then added, “we’re going to keep this going as long as we can.”

To find out more about Pedal Thru Youth click www.pedalthruyouth.org

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.