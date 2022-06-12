Man dies from injuries in Hartford hit and run crash

He was hit Saturday night at Albany Avenue and Garden Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man who was hit by a car that fled the scene has died from his injuries.

The 62-year-old man was hit by a vehicle at the corner of Albany Avenue and Garden Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said emergency crews performed life saving procedures on the man before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

His identity has not been released.

The vehicle fled the scene before they arrived, said police. The vehicle has been identified by investigators.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

