
Local News

Pedestrian hit by bus in New Haven, police investigating

The incident occurred in the area of Chapel Street.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating Thursday night after a pedestrian was struck by a bus.

The incident occurred in the area of Chapel Street.

New Haven PD confirmed to FOX61 that the department's crash team is currently investigating.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

FOX61 will provide more details as they become available. 

