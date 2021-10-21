Pedestrian hit by bus in New Haven, police investigating

The incident occurred in the area of Chapel Street.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating Thursday night after a pedestrian was struck by a bus.

The incident occurred in the area of Chapel Street.

New Haven PD confirmed to FOX61 that the department's crash team is currently investigating.



Additional information was not immediately available.

BREAKING: New Haven PD is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus near Chapel Street. Police tell me the New Haven Police crash team is currently investigating. The area is blocked off to traffic. Watch @FOX61News at 10 & 11pm for the latest details. pic.twitter.com/DmJXyYwJFs — Elisha Machado (@ElishaMachadoTV) October 22, 2021

This is a developing story.

FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.

