Pedestrian hit by bus in New Haven, police investigating

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating Thursday night after a pedestrian was struck by a bus.
The incident occurred in the area of Chapel Street.
New Haven PD confirmed to FOX61 that the department's crash team is currently investigating.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.