Pedestrian in critical after New Haven crash

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries, including head trauma.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating another pedestrian crash that happened Tuesday evening.

Police said a 57-year-old woman remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being struck on Church Street and North Frontage road around 8:21 p.m.

The woman sustained serious injuries, including head trauma. An ambulance took her to Yale New Haven Hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Police said just prior to the motor vehicle accident, the woman was walking eastbound on North Frontage Road. A 61-year-old West Haven man was driving a Ford Crown Victoria and traveling southbound in the left of two southbound lanes on Church Street.

"At the intersection of Church Street at North Frontage Road, the Ford operator stopped at a red traffic control signal. When the light turned green, the motorist began to travel through the intersection. Video footage of the intersection shows the pedestrian walking from the sidewalk into the crosswalk as the southbound traffic light is a steady green. The front of the Ford struck the crossing pedestrian. The Ford operator stopped in the intersection and remained on scene."

The accident remains under investigation by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team. For further investigation and mechanical inspection, officers impounded the Ford Crown Vic sedan.