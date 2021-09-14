Pedestrian killed while walking on I-84 in East Hartford

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while she was walking on Interstate 84 in East Hartford on Monday night, state police said.

The woman, identified as Arlena Lisette Clark of Hartford, was walking in the travel portion in the center/left lane of the highway near the eastbound exit 59 off-ramp around 7:45 p.m.

A vehicle, an Acura ILX, was traveling eastbound when it struck 33-year-old Clark. She was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact TFC John Wilson at Troop H at 860-534-1098.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.