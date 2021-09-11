Pedestrian killed after being hit in Wethersfield

A woman was taken to a local hospital and later died, officials said.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — One woman is dead after being hit in Wethersfield Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:50 pm, police received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Nott Street at the intersection with Ridge Road. When emergency crews arrived, they found the pedestrian lying unconscious in the westbound lane of Nott Street, a short distance west of the intersection with Ridge Road.

The woman was treated at the scene and transported to Hartford Hospital by ambulance where she later died, officials said.

Police said the woman was crossing the road at the intersection of Nott Street and Ridge Road when she was struck by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team was called and is investigating this accident.

Anyone that may have seen this accident or been in the area of Bliss Market at the time of this accident is asked to call Sergeant Blair at the Wethersfield Police Department at (860) 721-2900 or email john.blair@wethersfieldct.gov.

