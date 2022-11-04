Pedestrian struck in Ansonia

A van struck a person at Wakelee Avenue and Division Street shortly after 6 p.m.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital on Friday night.

The collision happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Wakelee Avenue and Division St. in the heart of Ansonia. Police tell us the vehicle was a van, and the pedestrian is in stable condition.

The crash is one of at least seven pedestrian crashes in Connecticut this week, at least five of which were deadly. Another pedestrian was struck on Whalley Avenue in New Haven within minutes of the Ansonia crash. The condition of that patient has not yet been released.

