Pedestrian struck by suspected DUI driver in New Haven: police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police said a pedestrian was hit Tuesday by a suspected impaired driver.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Chapel Street and High Street Tuesday afternoon for the report of a pedestrian struck just after 2:30 p.m.

They said the woman, who had a cut on her head and internal injuries, was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where her injuries were later determined to be not life-threatening. She was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said 66-year-old Robert H. Stallings, Jr. of West Haven was driving a full-size Chevy Silverado pickup truck in the right lane of two westbound Chapel Street lanes.

As Stallings approached the intersection at High Street, he faced a stop sign. The temporary stop sign stood in the middle of the two westbound Chapel Street lanes.

According to the investigating officer, the regular overhead traffic control signals and pedestrian crosswalk signals were inoperable.

Police said Stallings drove through the intersection and the front passenger side of his vehicle hit the woman.

Stallings was charged with a DUI and will appear in court on June 1.

