Pedestrian struck in New Haven, driver arrested

Victim remains in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police have arrested a New Haven woman after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured early Sunday morning.

Police said they arrested Lucille Patterson, 37, of New Haven and charged her with Assault second degree with a motor vehicle; Driving Under the Influence; Failure to use care near vulnerable person; and Distracted driving.

Police said they were called to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Dixwell Avenue between Argyle Street and Gibbs Street in the Newhallville neighborhood around 3 a.m.

When they got there, they found an unresponsive female lying in the roadway of Dixwell Avenue. Patterson, who police identified as the driver had gotten out of her vehicle and was also in the roadway, holding onto the pedestrian to comfort her.

Police said the pedestrian, a 42 year old New Haven woman, was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where she remains in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

A front seat passenger in the involved vehicle complained of minor injury and was transported by ambulance for evaluation at the hospital. A rear seat passenger in the involved vehicle was not injured.

Patterson was released on a $50,000 bond and has a court date of Thursday, March 5.