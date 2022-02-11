Pedestrian fatally struck on Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield

The crash happened around 8:30 Wednesday night.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed on the Berlin Turnpike Wednesday night.

At approximately 8:21 PM, the Wethersfield Police Department say they received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on the Berlin Turnpike southbound in the area of Pawtucket Ave. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, who had sustained serious injuries, laying in the roadway in the area of 1797 Berlin Turnpike.

The female pedestrian was treated at the scene and transported to Hartford Hospital by ambulance where she was later pronounced deceased, police said.

Police say a preliminary investigation showed that the female appeared to have been crossing the road when she was struck by the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

Traffic is currently being detoured while the Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team investigates.

Anyone that may have witnessed this crash or has any information about this crash, is asked to call Sergeant Blair at the Wethersfield Police Department at (860) 721-2900 or email john.blair@wethersfieldct.gov.

