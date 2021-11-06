Pedestrian struck on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford

Both the pedestrian and driver of the car were transported to the hospital.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in East Hartford say two people have been hospitalized after a car struck a pedestrian and crashed into a utility pole.

The collision occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. Police responded to reports of a car striking a utility pole at the intersection of Burnside Avenue and Wind Road. The responding officers located an adult pedestrian on the ground nearby the crash scene. They say it appears they were also struck by the vehicle.

Both the vehicle operator and pedestrian were transported to the hospital. The pedestrian has serious injuries according to police.

The cause of crash is under investigation.

