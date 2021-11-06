x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pedestrian struck on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford

Both the pedestrian and driver of the car were transported to the hospital.
Credit: FOX61
First responders and utility crews on the scene of a crash on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford, Nov. 6, 2021. Police say vehicle struck a pedestrian and a utility pole.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in East Hartford say two people have been hospitalized after a car struck a pedestrian and crashed into a utility pole. 

The collision occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.  Police responded to reports of a car striking a utility pole at the intersection of Burnside Avenue and Wind Road. The responding officers located an adult pedestrian on the ground nearby the crash scene. They say it appears they were also struck by the vehicle. 

Both the vehicle operator and pedestrian were transported to the hospital. The pedestrian has serious injuries according to police.

The cause of crash is under investigation. 

Related Articles

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Kristallnacht