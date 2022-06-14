People are exploring electric options due to high gas prices

"I think we were reaching a tipping point to begin with but the high gas prices are acting as an accelerant," said Barry Kresch, president of the EV Club of CT.

CONNECTICUT, USA — More people are curious about making the switch to an electric vehicle. With gas at about $5 a gallon, people are thinking about alternatives that don't require constantly needing to fill up.

"I think we were reaching a tipping point to begin with but the high gas prices are acting as an accelerant," said Barry Kresch, president of the EV Club of Connecticut. "If you're paying $5 for a gallon of gas and you're driving a vehicle that gets 20 miles a gallon means it's costing you 25 cents to drive one mile. Driving an electric vehicle, it'd be closer to 5 cents," he said.

The EV Club of Connecticut is a resource for people looking to buy an electric vehicle. They've noticed a lot more interest recently and a chance to share the benefits.

"Of course a big benefit is saving the planet, these are 0 emission vehicles," Kresch said. "I tell people it takes me 10 seconds to plug it in at night and 10 seconds to unplug it in the morning," he said.

There are other options for people looking for alternative ways to get around.

"I wanted to stop using my car as much if I didn't need to," said Kate Rozen of Woodbridge. She started commuting to work in New Haven with an electric bike in 2019.

"I use the CT Rides app to track my commuting data by bike and it gives me some really great information on how much gas I'm saving which right now is helpful to know," she said.

It showed that she's saved over a thousand dollars, 88 gallons of gas, and prevented over 17-hundred pounds of emissions.

"Instead of gas and parking and general wear and tear on a car it costs pennies to plug the bike in overnight and charge it and I get about 40 miles per charge on the bike," she said.

With more people interested in bikes as well, it's been good for business at local bike shops.

"Sunshine and gas prices are the two things that dictate how busy we are and lately it's been out of control," said Kurt D'Aniello, owner of D'Aniello's Amity Bicycles in Woodbridge.

He said whether it's e-bikes or traditional one people are looking for any way to save.

"Probably a third to half of our customers are coming in and asking about how to get to work what to do to combat all these increased gas prices," D'Aniello said.

The state does offer rebates on electric vehicles. More information can be found here. The Clean Air Act passed earlier this year will increase available rebate amounts and expand the system to include rebates for e-bikes as well.

More information on what to know before purchasing an electric vehicle can be found here.

