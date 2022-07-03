Experts weigh in on the unstable real estate market in Connecticut

People are paying a premium to buy a home in Connecticut.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — These past two years, the real estate market has been unstable and with real estate properties asking way over the asking price, families are struggling to buy homes in Connecticut.

As the spring season sets in, things could continue as they are, experts warned.

Nick Madonna and his wife have been looking for a home for almost a year, because of the high real estate premiums, they downsized to a condo.

"I guess it's the American Dream, you know? The four-bedroom, three bathrooms, white picket fence, two-car garage, all that is just quite expensive right now," Madonna said.

Madonna's realtor, Wesley Krombel, works with about 10 people like him every day. Krombel said the market is unstable with a lot of demand and very little supplies.

"We have historically low inventory, which we hit a new record low this winter, not just in Connecticut but nationally. And then you have this pent-up demand of buyers who are looking to buy with historically low-interest rates," Krombel said.

Low-interest rates make it easy to borrow from the bank, but competition is stiff. Connecticut saw what was called "The New York Wave," which drove up prices and more.

"The baby boomers' kids are getting into the home buying. So we have this largest age group in America getting into buying properties," Krombel said.

While it is a tough time for buyers, Krombel said it is an amazing time for sellers because they are in the driver's seat.

Krombel is encouraging people to list their homes even if they don't have another one lined up because you will get more than before and over time, it could stabilize the market.

"they can really kind of dictate when they close and they have to understand that they're not going to be forced out of their house," Kromel said.

Krombel said it will be at least until the end of the year before things start looking up. Things have not changed much and the winter going into the spring is still intense.

"You have to be competitive right now, or you will be outbid," he said, adding he continues to encourage his clients to keep their spirits high.

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

